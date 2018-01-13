Amber Alert issued for missing 2-week-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DETROIT, Mich. (WJBK)-- Police in Detroit are searching for a 2-week-old infant who they say was abducted early Saturday.

Police tell our affiliate FOX 2 that Bella Osterman's father took her from her Detroit home and fled. Osterman was only wearing a onesie and a diaper when she was taken.

An Amber Alert was issued at about 8:30 Saturday morning.

Her father, Cordney Osterman, is described as a light-skinned black male with black hair a beard and a mustache. He has not been seen since.

No word on if he left the home in a car or on foot.

If you know anything call police at 313-596-5700, 313-596-2250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.