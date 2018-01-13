Amber Alert issued for missing 2-week-old

DETROIT, Mich. (WJBK)-- Police in Detroit are searching for a 2-week-old infant who they say was abducted early Saturday.
Police tell our affiliate FOX 2 that Bella Osterman's father took her from her Detroit home and fled. Osterman was only wearing a onesie and a diaper when she was taken.
An Amber Alert was issued at about 8:30 Saturday morning.
Her father, Cordney Osterman, is described as a light-skinned black male with black hair a beard and a mustache. He has not been seen since.
No word on if he left the home in a car or on foot.
If you know anything call police at 313-596-5700, 313-596-2250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
sHARED ON TWITTER AND MY DOMESTIC VIOLENCE PAGE. mICHIGAN
That father may not have been able to see his child. People behave poorly over there. I pray we find her safe and warm, well cared for because at that age the cries unknown to an adult can be what kills them. Many new parents freak over the constant crying if they aren’t cozy enough to stay content.. a parent who runs with a kid like this heads to family or a place to blend in. And that’s only if they aren’t in some other type of trouble.