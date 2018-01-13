× Autopsy confirms identity of Lake County fire victim

LAKE COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police say the woman found dead at the scene of a Lake County house fire Wednesday evening has been identified as Evelyn Louise Ware.

The MSP post in Mount Pleasant announced Saturday that an autopsy was conducted at Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids. The 79-year-old victim was confirmed to be the homeowner.

State troopers, MSP Fire Marshal investigators and a crew from the LeRoy Township Fire Department responded to the fire around 6 p.m. Wednesday on Lakola Road in Ellsworth Township.

State Police say Ware’s remains were found at the location.

The fire investigation continues, and anyone with more information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police at the Mount Pleasant Post at (989)-775-9302.