Consumers Energy schedules electric-service interruption in Texas, Oshtemo townships

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Consumers Energy says it’ll interrupt electrical service for some Texas and Oshtemo township customers early Sunday morning, in Kalamazoo County. The utility will turn the juice off for two hours, sometime “after midnight”.

Consumers spokesman Dennis McKee tells FOX 17 the outage has been planned for weeks, and those in the targeted areas were sent notices in advance. Nearly 4,000 customers (3,995) will be affected in an an area bounded by K-L Avenue on the north, Eagle Lake on the south, 11th Street on the east, and Van Kal Road on the west.

Consumers says the power interruption will come from the Rix Road electric substation.

The equipment upgrade will maintain reliability in an area where there has been an increasing demand for service, says McKee.