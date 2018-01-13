Delivery driver robbed, suspect at large

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are searching for a man who police say robbed a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint.

It happened just before midnight on the 4300 block of Hemingway drive in Kalamazoo.

Police say the suspect showed his gun, demanded the driver's cash and then took off. A canine was brought in but was unable to locate the suspect.

He is being described as a white male around 6 foot tall wearing a beige overalls, a dark hooded sweatshirt and a green hat.

If you have any information to call police. ​