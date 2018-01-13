Delivery driver robbed, suspect at large

Posted 5:56 AM, January 13, 2018, by , Updated at 06:19AM, January 13, 2018
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are searching for a man who police say robbed a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint.

It happened just before midnight on the 4300 block of Hemingway drive in Kalamazoo.

Police say the suspect showed his gun, demanded the driver's cash and then took off. A canine was brought in but was unable to locate the suspect.

He is being described as a white male around 6 foot tall wearing a beige overalls, a dark hooded sweatshirt and a green hat.

If you have any information to call police. ​

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s