Most Wanted' fugitive Andrew Blade arrested by GRPD

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Take another suspect off the list of West Michigan’s Most Wanted. The U.S. Marshals Western District of Michigan says police in Grand Rapids recently arrested Andrew Blade.

The U.S. Marshals Western Michigan Fugitive Task Force said Blade, 48, avoided authorities since September 2014. A warrant was previously issued for his arrest involving delivery of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school.

Another misdemeanor warrant was issued for his arrest 3 months prior to that for disturbing the peace.