Funeral arrangements set for longtime GR teacher

Posted 4:25 AM, January 13, 2018, by , Updated at 06:06AM, January 13, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Loved ones will gather to pay their final respects to a beloved teacher who passed away last week.

Visitation for Dennis Kretschman is set for Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon at Arsulowicz Brothers in Walker with a memorial service to follow.

Kretschman, also known as 'Mr. K',  was known to many for teaching at the Grand Rapids Public School's zoo school thanks to a partnership between John Ball Zoo and GRPS.

Just this week, we stopped by the school where students where painting rocks to build a memorial for him.

Mr. K had been an educator for 44 years and leaves behind four children.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s