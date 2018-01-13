Funeral arrangements set for longtime GR teacher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Loved ones will gather to pay their final respects to a beloved teacher who passed away last week.

Visitation for Dennis Kretschman is set for Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon at Arsulowicz Brothers in Walker with a memorial service to follow.

Kretschman, also known as 'Mr. K', was known to many for teaching at the Grand Rapids Public School's zoo school thanks to a partnership between John Ball Zoo and GRPS.

Just this week, we stopped by the school where students where painting rocks to build a memorial for him.

Mr. K had been an educator for 44 years and leaves behind four children.