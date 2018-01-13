× Incoming missile threat was a false alarm for Hawaii

WASHINGTON (CNN) — An emergency alert notification sent out on Saturday claiming a “ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii” was a false alarm, according to the Hawaii Office of Emergency Management and a tweet from one of the state’s Democratic congresswomen.

“BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL,” the emergency alert read.

While the message caused concern on social media, the Hawaii Office of Emergency Management quickly responded on Twitter, saying, “NO missile threat to Hawaii.”

Hawaii EMA ✔@Hawaii_EMA NO missile threat to Hawaii.



10,55610,556 likes Twitter Ads info and privacy Hawaii Emergency Management Agency Administrator Vern Miyagi is headed to the agency’s 24-hour operations center to find out why the false alert about a ballistic missile was sent out, according to an email to CNN. “The warning was a mistake,” Miyagi said. A second emergency alert was sent to phones in Hawaii 38 minutes after the initial message confirming the false alarm.