× Local gymnastics team to pay tribute to veterans

LOWELL, Mich. — A group of local cheerleaders plan to pay tribute to our veterans Saturday.

It’s a salute and tribute to our men and women who have served or are serving our country.

This is the fourth year the Lowell gymnastics team has put together this military tribute inside the gym at Lowell High School.

Each gymnast will wear the name of a veteran on their outfit during the ceremony.

If you plan on going, you are asked to arrive at 8:30 a.m. before the ceremony begins at 9 a.m.