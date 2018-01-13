× Lane restrictions for 100th Street bridge repairs

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation says both facia beams need to be removed from the 100th Street bridge over northbound U.S.-131, following a high-load overpass hit in southern Kent County.

M-DOT announced Saturday night that the bridge railing and a section of the deck also will be removed.

Around 10 o’clock Friday night, two semi-trucks hauling oversized shipping containers struck the overpass, per Michigan State Police and the Kent County Road Commission.

M-DOT has announced the following lane restrictions and detour for Sunday and Monday:

7 a.m. tomorrow (Sunday) NB US -131 will be reduced to one lane south of 100 th Street and a single lane of through- traffic will be routed up and over 100th Street using the NB US-131 off and on ramps.

Street and a single lane of through- traffic will be routed up and over 100th Street using the NB US-131 off and on ramps. No access to 100 th Street will be allowed.

Street will be allowed. 100 th Street will be closed at Division Ave.

Street will be closed at Division Ave. This closure will be in place 7 a.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. the following Monday.

Michigan State Police will be on site for safety and traffic control.

Detour: Use Clyde Park Avenue to the west of US-131 and Division Avenue to the east of US-131.

Once northbound US-131 reopens, the 100th Street bridge will remain closed to through traffic. Ramp movements will remain open with the exception of left turns.

M-DOT says the work will be completed, depending on the weather conditions.

For up-to-date information on this project and others, go to the list of statewide lane closures at: www.michigan.gov/drive.