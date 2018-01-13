Lane restrictions for 100th Street bridge repairs
BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation says both facia beams need to be removed from the 100th Street bridge over northbound U.S.-131, following a high-load overpass hit in southern Kent County.
M-DOT announced Saturday night that the bridge railing and a section of the deck also will be removed.
Around 10 o’clock Friday night, two semi-trucks hauling oversized shipping containers struck the overpass, per Michigan State Police and the Kent County Road Commission.
M-DOT has announced the following lane restrictions and detour for Sunday and Monday:
- 7 a.m. tomorrow (Sunday) NB US -131 will be reduced to one lane south of 100th Street and a single lane of through- traffic will be routed up and over 100th Street using the NB US-131 off and on ramps.
- No access to 100th Street will be allowed.
- 100th Street will be closed at Division Ave.
- This closure will be in place 7 a.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. the following Monday.
- Michigan State Police will be on site for safety and traffic control.
- Detour: Use Clyde Park Avenue to the west of US-131 and Division Avenue to the east of US-131.
- Once northbound US-131 reopens, the 100th Street bridge will remain closed to through traffic. Ramp movements will remain open with the exception of left turns.
M-DOT says the work will be completed, depending on the weather conditions.
For up-to-date information on this project and others, go to the list of statewide lane closures at: www.michigan.gov/drive.