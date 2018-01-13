Lane restrictions for 100th Street bridge repairs

Posted 8:38 PM, January 13, 2018, by , Updated at 08:39PM, January 13, 2018

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation says both facia beams need to be removed from the 100th Street bridge over northbound U.S.-131, following a high-load overpass hit in southern Kent County.

M-DOT announced Saturday night that the bridge railing and a section of the deck also will be removed.

Around 10 o’clock Friday night, two semi-trucks hauling oversized shipping containers struck the overpass, per Michigan State Police and the Kent County Road Commission.

M-DOT has announced the following lane restrictions and detour for Sunday and Monday:

  • 7 a.m. tomorrow (Sunday) NB US -131 will be reduced to one lane south of 100th Street and a single lane of through- traffic will be routed up and over 100th Street using the NB US-131 off and on ramps.
  • No access to 100th Street will be allowed.
  • 100th Street will be closed at Division Ave.
  • This closure will be in place 7 a.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. the following Monday.
  • Michigan State Police will be on site for safety and traffic control.
  • Detour: Use Clyde Park Avenue to the west of US-131 and Division Avenue to the east of US-131.
  • Once northbound US-131 reopens, the 100th Street bridge will remain closed to through traffic. Ramp movements will remain open with the exception of left turns.

M-DOT says the work will be completed, depending on the weather conditions.

For up-to-date information on this project and others, go to the list of statewide lane closures at: www.michigan.gov/drive.

