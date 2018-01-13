Monsters Stop Griffins Win Streak

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Griffins three-game win streak came to an end on Saturday with a 2-1 loss at home to the Monsters.

They host the Admirals next at Van Andel on Wednesday.

