They host the Admirals next at Van Andel on Wednesday.
Monsters Stop Griffins Win Streak
-
Griffins fall to Stars in Shootout
-
Grand Haven Girls Win 46-34
-
Western Hockey Beats Miami In OT
-
Clarkston 29, West Ottawa 22
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central runs to State Title
-
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for November 28
-
Lehman, defense lead Pewamo-Westphalia to 2nd straight state championship
-
Haas’ free throw gives No. 5 Purdue 70-69 win over Michigan
-
East Grand Rapids Girls Basketball Off To 4-1 Start
-
Lightning beat Red Wings 5-2, ending streaks for both teams
-
-
Dunn family building a legacy at Saugatuck
-
Gallagher scores twice, Canadiens beat Red Wings 6-3
-
No. 4 Michigan State thumps No. 9 North Carolina 63-45