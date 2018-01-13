Muskegon Falls in OT to Cass Tech
-
Muskegon CC girls top Muskegon Heights
-
Muskegon Boys Win 57-41 Over Rockford
-
Muskegon Girls Win 62-37
-
Reeths-Puffer Girls win, 45-41
-
North Muskegon 4-0 in West Michigan Conference
-
-
East Grand Rapids Girls Hold On Against Muskegon
-
Grand Haven boys edge past Muskegon
-
Dancing With the Local Stars returns for a 10 year reunion in Muskegon
-
Muskegon’s Jefferson named AP Division 3-4 Player of Year
-
Legal teams explain Willis’ walking out of his sentencing
-
-
Muskegon focused on the ‘little things’ for the Division 3 state championship game
-
Muskegon and Mona Shores meet for the OK Black title
-
Game of the Week – Muskegon 35, Mona Shores 24