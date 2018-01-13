× North Muskegon girl plans 9th birthday party to help local animals

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A West Michigan girl has been planning her upcoming birthday party for the past year and will be celebrating in a unique way with hopes of helping the surrounding community.

Aubrey Clausen, 8, of North Muskegon said for her upcoming birthday party on March 10th at the Lakeshore Fitness Center, she is having the party animal themed, with a special request.

“Instead of getting presents, I want to get donations for the humane society,” said Clausen. “I don’t really know why I love them so much. They’re just so really cool and inspiring to me.”

Clausen said she loves her 11-year-old dog named Ace. She said while Ace is fortunate to have a family, that’s not the case for all animals, which is why she wants to help the Muskegon Humane Society to take care of animals without a home.

“Knowing that the animals are going to be safe and helped,” said Clausen.

Aubrey’s mother, Lee Ann, said she and her husband, Matt, are so proud of their daughter. She said they’re happy the community is supporting Aubrey’s efforts to help their furry friends.

“Lakeshore Fitness Center has offered to collect donations from the public and their members from now until March 10,” said Lee Ann Clausen.

People can also drop off donations at the Muskegon Humane Society. Volunteer Marti Youngdahl said the society is excited to have Aubrey’s help, not just raising money that could go toward anything from food to medication, but also helping them reach out to the public.

“On education for the animals, how to take care of animals,” said Youngdahl. “We have been going into schools and bringing animals, so when heard Aubrey was going to do this for us, we were thrilled.”

It’s a feeling Clausen said is definitely mutual. She said she has hopes of one day working with animals and possibly even becoming a veterinarian.

“They’re just so really cool and inspiring to me,” she said.