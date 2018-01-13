× Registration underway for the Polar Plunge

LANSING, Mich. — If you are looking for a fun event to take part in while giving back to a great cause, you may want to consider signing up for one of several Polar Plunge events happening across our state.

This is the 50th year for the event, all part of the Michigan Law Enforcement Torch Run with proceeds benefiting Special Olympics Michigan.

There are plunges planned all the way through mid-March including a few in West Michigan. There is one planned in Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Montcalm and Calhoun counties.

To register, all you have to do is visit the Special Olympics website and raise enough money.

Proceeds help Special Olympics support year-round sports training and health programs for more than 20,000 people in Michigan with intellectual disabilities.