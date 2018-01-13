Teen shows up to hospital after being shot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are searching for a suspect after a teen victim showed up to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim, a 17-year-old man, was walking in the 700 block of Douglas Avenue when he was shot around midnight Friday.

Officers ended up going to the scene of the shooting but did not locate any witness.

No suspect is in custody.

If you know anything, call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994, the Criminal Investigation Division at 269-337-8139, or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

