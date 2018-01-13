× Temporary hospital visitor policies during flu season

KALAMAZOO, Mich — Across the nation, the CDC has confirmed more than 60,000 cases of the flu in 49 different states.

That number does not include those who haven’t checked in with their doctor.

Hospitals across Michigan, including the Bronson Health Care System, are now trying to reduce the spread of flu and other illnesses by adding a few temporary policies.

These apply to Bronson Methodist Hospital, as well as others in Battle Creek, Lakeview, Mattawan, and South Haven.

All of these facilities are temporarily limiting visitations.

Visitors must be 15 years or older and those younger than 15 will be required to wear a mask.

Only the patient’s immediate family members may visit regardless of age, and only 2 visitors per patient are permitted.

The policies will stay under effect until further notice.