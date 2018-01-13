West Michigan’s Most Wanted: Joshua Salter

Posted 7:55 PM, January 13, 2018, by , Updated at 07:56PM, January 13, 2018

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — US Marshals and the Michigan Department of Corrections need your help finding a wanted fugitive.

They say Joshua Salter has warrants out for his arrest including a felony charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and assaulting a police officer.

Salter is an absconder out of Kent County and has a a number of aliases he may be using Including Joshua Gonney.

He has a scar on his chin as well as 2 identifiable tattoos: a cross on his back and a lion on his right arm.

If you know anything more about this or any other fugitive case, you’re asked to contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-926-8332 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s