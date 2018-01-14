Battle Creek fire leaves nurse with minor injuries

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A nurse suffered some minor injuries after putting out a fire in a nursing home.

This happened last night just after 10 p.m. at the Battle Creek Manor Nursing Home.

Police say the fire was caused by a light fixture, and all residents were able to evacuate.

A nurse used a fire extinguisher to put the fire out before the fire department arrived.

The nurse was treated for breathing in the smoke from the flames and the chemicals in the extinguisher, but no other injuries were reported.

