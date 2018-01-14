Blaze destroys South Haven mobile home

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A Sunday morning fire destroyed a mobile home here.

At 7:50 a.m. Sunday, South Haven Area Emergency Services responded to a residential fire at the Lakeshore Mobile Home Park (formerly Mitchell Brothers) on 16th Avenue in South Haven Township.

The residence was fully engulfed in flames when the first units arrived at the scene.

Nearby residences were protected from the flames.

The occupant escaped the blaze, but was taken to Bronson-South Haven Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Multiple pet dogs were feared lost in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.