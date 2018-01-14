× Kalamazoo lifts another Boil Water Advisory

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city has lifted its second Boil Water Advisory in less than a day.

As of 10:15 a.m. Sunday, the precautionary Boil Water Advisory issued Jan. 11 has been lifted by the city of Kalamazoo, in cooperation with the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department.

Citizens in the affected area can now use city water for consumption as well as all other purposes. Bacteriological sampling within the affected area verified that the water is safe to drink.

The affected areas are as follows:

Cork Street: From Portage Street (western boundary) to Cameron Street (eastern boundary), both sides of street.

Harvard Street: Northeast corner of Harvard Street and E. Cork Street.

The city of Kalamazoo said that “the understanding and cooperation of affected residents, businesses and institutions is much appreciated.”

The announcement followed another Boil Water Advisory that the city of Kalamazoo lifted Saturday afternoon.

