Local group to donate service dog to veteran in need

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — A local agency is hoping for your help in finding a veteran who is in need of a service dog.

The group, West Michigan K9, is looking for the right candidate whose life would be made easier with the help of a service dog.

All you need to do fill out the form below and sent it in an email to info@westmichigank9.com with ‘service dog’ in the subject line.

The group will then pick out of submissions to interview and then verification will be done through DVA.

The group is asking people only to send emails instead of Facebook messages as it anticipates receiving hundreds of responses.

Form

Name:

Branch of service:

Dates of service:

VA Disability Rating:

MOS:

How would a service dog impact your life?

Do you have any other pets in the home?