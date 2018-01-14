× New Grand Rapids water exhibit expected to open next month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The new ‘Water Extreme Journey’ exhibit at the Grand Rapids Public Museum will teach visitors the science behind the water cycle and why it’s important to conserve it.

The exhibit opens the same day the museum is planning to host the 2018 Ethnic Heritage Festival to celebrate different cultures across West Michigan.

Admission into the new exhibit is all part of your general admission into the museum.

The exhibit opens to the public Saturday, February 3.