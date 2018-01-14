Police investigate shooting at Beckwith Place Apartments in Grand Rapids

Posted 9:09 PM, January 14, 2018, by , Updated at 10:17PM, January 14, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex located on the city’s northeast side.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. at Beckwith Place Apartments  located near I-96 and Leonard in Grand Rapids.

Police say one person was transported to the hospital, but their injuries are unknown.

No suspects are in custody. Authorities are on the lookout for a black 2004 Cadillac sedan that left the scene after the shooting.

We have a crew on the scene and working to learn more.

