Police investigate shooting at Beckwith Place Apartments in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex located on the city’s northeast side.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. at Beckwith Place Apartments located near I-96 and Leonard in Grand Rapids.

Police say one person was transported to the hospital, but their injuries are unknown.

No suspects are in custody. Authorities are on the lookout for a black 2004 Cadillac sedan that left the scene after the shooting.

