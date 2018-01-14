Snow is on the way for West Michigan late Sunday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have a mostly sunny sky for Sunday! Light snow flurries can’t be ruled out for anyone along the immediate lakeshore for the morning hours. Temperatures will be cold only in the upper teens and lower 20s with wind chills in the single digits.

Sunday will remain dry with a mostly sunny sky until very late in the evening. Around 11pm to midnight our next Alberta Clipper system will start to move into West Michigan. Light to heavy snow will remain widespread through the area during our overnight hours and right into the Monday morning commute. We expect a total of 2-4 inches of snowfall from late Sunday night to early Tuesday as snow showers will linger into Tuesday.

West Michigan will hold on to snow showers for the first half of the work week. Cold air is back and here to stay through the forecast. Breezy conditions, sunshine and temperatures will remain below average until late in the weekend when we start to see afternoon highs back up into the lower 30s.