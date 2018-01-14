The ‘Remodeling and New Homes Show’ wraps up in Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show returned this weekend to showcase lighting, tile and all the technology your home could need. FOX 17 checked it out on its final day at DeVos Place.

It was a big turnout according to show organizers.

"We are experiencing a record crowd over our four years, but we also are bigger. We have more vendors, more more square footage of show and more patrons coming down," said Carolyn Alt, the show manager.

The show was hosted by the Home Builders Association of Greater Grand Rapids and for past three years has drawn in thousands of Michiganders, giving exhibitors the chance to create client-specialist relationships that could last a lifetime.

"Building and remodeling show that ShowSpan puts on is a very good show and it focuses on the types of products that I sell so the customers or the people who walk in the show seem to be looking for products that I offer," said Fred Klementowski of HJ Oldenkamp Company. "I also have some of the local contractors working in my booth so that they'll also be able to have a contact."