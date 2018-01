× Traffic lights to be installed at Ottawa Co. intersection

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Stop lights are replacing stop signs at two West Michigan intersections where several accidents have happened.

The Ottawa County Road Commisson says stoplights have been installed at the intersection of on Riley street at 104th and 112th Avenues.

The lights are currently flashing red but starting Tuesday the lights will be used as a four way stop, weather permitting.