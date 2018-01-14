× Winter Weather Advisory issued for much of the area

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of the FOX 17 viewing area. That advisory takes effect at 11:00 tonight, and goes through 7:00 tomorrow night. Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa, and Ionia counties southward are in this advisory, which was issued to account for snow late tonight through much of the day tomorrow.

The start time for this advisory along the Indiana state line is slightly different, at 10:00 tonight for Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph, and Branch counties. The advisory still expires at 7:00 tomorrow night in these counties.

A general 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected in the advisory area. Our northern counties can still expect to see snow as well:

Expect slower than normal travel tomorrow, especially for the morning commute. As always, be sure to leave a little early to get to your destination due to the likelihood of snow-packed and slippery roads.

The snow will taper off in most areas on Monday night, but some lake effect snow is still possible on Tuesday. Be sure to tune in to FOX 17 for more information!