Baby boy born at Iowa firehouse

DAVENPORT, Iowa — An Iowa couple found themselves in a bind on the day their son was born – temperatures were hovering around 0° and the baby was coming fast.

It was shortly after 8 p.m. on December 26th when Hillary Perry, pregnant with her second child, told her husband Casey that the baby was coming. The pair hopped into their Chevy Tahoe and headed toward the hospital.

When they called OnStar for help they were advised to pull over and deliver the baby, but in such cold temperatures, Casey said that wasn’t an option, according to WQAD.

They decided to take a detour to Davenport Fire Station 8, where their neighbor worked. When they got there, however, nobody was there.

Shortly afterward, a fire crew was dispatched back to the station to help deliver the baby. When they arrived, Hillary was in the back of their SUV and Casey was ready to help her deliver.

Firefighters Jason Roth, Rick Albert and Zach Streit moved Hillary inside and prepared to bring the baby into the world.

Four minutes later baby Owen was born.

Hillary and Owen were admitted to the hospital after his birth and were released two days later.

The happy family showed up at Station 8 after the new year to thank the men who helped them.