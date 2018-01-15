Brave the elements in the MI Winter Adventure Race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fans of those "Amazing Race" style shows on television can now put the remote control down and get ready to brave the West Michigan weather in the Michigan Adventure Race: Winter Edition.

Experience trail and off-trail running up to six miles to find checkpoints, Amazing Race-style challenges, orienteering, snowshoeing and fatbiking. Snowshoes and fatbikes will be provided but people may bring their own.

The Michigan Adventure Race is taking place on Saturday, January 27 at Camp Rodger in Rockford.

Registration ends on Thursday, January 25 at 12 p.m.

To learn more information and to sign up, visit miadventurerace.com.