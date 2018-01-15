× Crashes reported along I-94 in SW Michigan

BARODA-LAKE TOWNSHIPS, Mich. – Several crashes are slowing and stopping traffic on I-94 Monday.

The Baroda-Lake Township Police Department says there are several crashes, including two jack-knifed semi-trucks between Bridgman and Benton Township.

The department is recommending motorists to stay off of I-94 in that area if at all possible.