Crashes reported along I-94 in SW Michigan

Posted 11:47 AM, January 15, 2018, by

Photo from Baroda-Lake Township Police

BARODA-LAKE TOWNSHIPS, Mich. – Several crashes are slowing and stopping traffic on I-94 Monday.

The Baroda-Lake Township Police Department says there are several crashes, including two jack-knifed semi-trucks between Bridgman and Benton Township.

The department is recommending motorists to stay off of I-94 in that area if at all possible.

1 Comment

  • rory

    Most of those semi drivers are rogues who drive way too fast for the conditions and have a rudimentary (at best) understanding of the English language. We need DOT regulations that govern the speed these behemoths during severe weather. They are impeding commerce, not helping it.

    Reply