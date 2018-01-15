Fitness & diet apps to help you slim down for 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're halfway through January, how are you holding up on your New Year's resolutions to get fit and healthy?

If you aren't making any progress, or haven't even started on those resolutions yet, it might be time to get some help. Here are some apps that will help you reach your slim-down success story.

DailyBurn

No one wants to leave the house when it's cold outside, especially when the roads are slick and snowy, but you need to drive to the gym to start your get fit resolution.

Now you can have access to hundreds of workouts and a personal trainer without leaving the house thanks to the DailyBurn app. They have over 800 streaming workouts available through your smartphone, so you can fell the burn wherever you are.

The app features many different styles of workouts and different levels of intensity, all led by expert trainers. All you have to do is answer a few simple questions and the app will recommend a workout for you.

The first 30 days are free, but after that it's $20 a month, just like a gym membership.

HealthyWage

What if there was an app that paid you to lose weight? If that's not a motivator to lose weight, what is? Earn money for all your hard work with HealthyWage.

HealthyWage determines how much weight you want to lose, how long it will take for you to lose it, and how much money you want to wager each month. Then you put that money in a pot with other people to complete a weight loss challenge. If you successfully reach your goal by the end date of your challenge, you win a prize.

There are options to join team challenges, jackpot challenges, and step challenges to earn even more money. The only downside is if you don't reach your goals, you don't get a payout.

FatSecret

Not the kind of person who wants to pay for apps or a gym membership? Here's a free app you can try: FatSecret.

FatSecret has a food diary to keep track of what you eat for every meal, along with nutritional info for all food brands and restaurants dishes.

With these accurate nutrition facts, you can make sure you stay within your calorie limit, and make sure you're choosing healthy food options. There's even a section for healthy recipes, so if you're not sure what to eat that will fit your new diet you can go to FatSecret for Healthy options

FatSecret also has an exercise diary so you can record all the calories you burned.

Fooducate

Or, there's another free app called Fooducate. This app has a food and exercise tracker, and an extensive database of nutritional info like the last app, exect Fooducate has a big emphasis on community.

Fooducate has a giant discussion forum with its users. Everyone shares their progress, routines that work for them, and even healthy recipes that they've found online or created themselves.

Fooducate also provides you with lifestyle and health articles, to educate and motivate you to lose weight.

We hope these apps will help you on your fitness journey for 2018. Good luck!