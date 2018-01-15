High school cheer team shows support for wounded teammate

MIDLAND, Mich. – The Midland High School Cheer Team showed their support for a teammate recovering from a family tragedy.

The team made t-shirts for Amedy Dewey who was shot in the face January 6 by her step-father, David Somers. Somers also shot and killed Lisa Somers and then took his own life.

The t-shirts say “I’ll do it for her, she’ll do it for me. #webelieve in Amedy”

On a CaringBridge post, family says that Amedy walked down the hall at the hospital on Saturday and is working with doctors on regaining her ability to speak.