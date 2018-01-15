New Head Coach Leads Mustangs to 7-1 Start

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Northpointe Christian head coach Justin Yoder played basketball at Cornerstone from 2008-2012 and is now taking those experiences with him in his first year as head coach of the girls varsity basketball team.

"As soon as I was done with Cornerstone playing, I knew I wasn`t good enough to get to the next level so I wanted to become a coach and it`s very, very rewarding, " Coach Yoder added. "I think they know that I`ve been around the game for a while and I`ve had success winning so when I try something different or try a new play they`re always trusting me and I really appreciate that."

And the plays he is incorporating are working. The Mustangs are off to a 7-1 start, 2-0 in the OK Silver.

The team is hoping they have a chance at the conference title.

"That was one of our goals but our main goals is to just get better each and every day," Coach Yoder said. "We can`t look too far ahead. We take it one day at a time, one practice at a time, one quarter at a time and then go from there."

Junior Baylie Vandyke said the team has been focused on and off the court. "If we keep on doing what we`re doing, playing as a team, doing what we`re doing in practice, working hard, just staying focused, I think we`re gonna do great."