Truck falls through the ice on Muskegon Lake

NORTH MUSKEGON, Mich. – There is now a truck in Muskegon Lake.

The North Muskegon Fire Department says they were called that a man had tried to drive his truck from 2nd Street over part of Muskegon Lake to the Muskegon Conservation Club. He didn’t make it and the truck went through the ice and got stuck.

The man was able to get out of the truck and call police, telling them his truck was in the water. He will have to hire a salvage company to get his truck out of the lake.

The fire department tells FOX 17 that they don’t know when the truck will be pulled from the lake and that they may wait until spring when the ice clears. They say the Department of Natural Resources has also been notified that there is now a truck in Muskegon Lake.

We’ll have more from North Muskegon on later editions of FOX 17 News.