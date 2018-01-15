Two children injured in Sunday night crash

Posted 5:25 AM, January 15, 2018, by , Updated at 05:26AM, January 15, 2018

ALLENDALE TOWSHIP, Mich. — Two children were injured in a crash at the intersection of Pierce Avenue and 52nd Avenue in Allendale Township Sunday night.

James Lewis, 39, told police he was traveling westbound on Pierce Avenue and was unable to stop at the stop sign at 52nd Avenue due to the icy road conditions.

Lewis’ vehicle slid through the stop sign and was struck by a vehicle traveling on 52nd Avenue.

The driver of that vehicle, Nolan Pelkey, was unable to stop. He wasn’t injured in this incident.

James Lewis and one of his passengers, Julie Lewis weren’t injured.

The backseat passengers of Lewis’ vehicle Savannah Lewis, 3, and Emeleigh Lewis, 8, both suffered non-life threatening injuries. They were transported to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s