× Two children injured in Sunday night crash

ALLENDALE TOWSHIP, Mich. — Two children were injured in a crash at the intersection of Pierce Avenue and 52nd Avenue in Allendale Township Sunday night.

James Lewis, 39, told police he was traveling westbound on Pierce Avenue and was unable to stop at the stop sign at 52nd Avenue due to the icy road conditions.

Lewis’ vehicle slid through the stop sign and was struck by a vehicle traveling on 52nd Avenue.

The driver of that vehicle, Nolan Pelkey, was unable to stop. He wasn’t injured in this incident.

James Lewis and one of his passengers, Julie Lewis weren’t injured.

The backseat passengers of Lewis’ vehicle Savannah Lewis, 3, and Emeleigh Lewis, 8, both suffered non-life threatening injuries. They were transported to the hospital and are expected to be okay.