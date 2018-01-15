West Michigan events honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Monday is the birthday of one of the most well-known civil rights activists Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
To celebrate his impact and his legacy many events are being held around West Michigan.
KALAMAZOO
- City of Kalamazoo Community Wide Day of Services
- Where: Kalamazoo City Hall, 241 West South Street
- Time: 8 a.m.
- Kalamazoo MLK Day commemorative walk
- Where: Those looking to partake in the walk are asked to meet at the flagpole at Kanley Chapel in Kalamazoo.
- Time: 3:30 p.m.
- The walk will depart from Kanley Chapel at Western Michigan University and go to Kalamazoo College Red Square.
- Northside Ministerial Alliance 32nd Annual MLK Celebration
- Where: Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 120 Roberson Street in Kalamazoo.
- Time: 4 p.m.
- Pastor Johnathan Tremaine Thomas from Destiny Church in St. Louis will be speaking to those in attendance.
- West Michigan University MLK Day Teach-In
- Where: Western Michigan University’s Bernhard Center.
- Time: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- For a full list of the day’s event click here.
KENT COUNTY
- 32nd Annual MLK Day Community Celebration
- Where: Fountain Street Church, 24 Fountain Street NE in Grand Rapids.
- Time: 6 – 10 p.m.
- Calvin College MLK Day
- Where: Calvin College in Grand Rapids
- Time: Events start at 10 a.m.
- For a full list of the day’s events click here.
- “I Dream” performance presented by the Grand Rapids Opera
- Where: Fountain Street Church, 24 Fountain Street NE in Grand Rapids
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
MUSKEGON COUNTY
- Soup & Service
- Where: The United Way of the Lake Shore
- Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- African Americans in our Museum
- Where: Lakeshore Museum Center, 430 West Clay Avenue in Muskegon
- Time: 1:30 – 6:30 p.m.
- Free Community Day
- Where: Muskegon Museum of Art
- Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.