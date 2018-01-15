× West Michigan events honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Monday is the birthday of one of the most well-known civil rights activists Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

To celebrate his impact and his legacy many events are being held around West Michigan.

KALAMAZOO

City of Kalamazoo Community Wide Day of Services Where: Kalamazoo City Hall, 241 West South Street Time: 8 a.m.

Kalamazoo MLK Day commemorative walk Where: Those looking to partake in the walk are asked to meet at the flagpole at Kanley Chapel in Kalamazoo. Time: 3:30 p.m. The walk will depart from Kanley Chapel at Western Michigan University and go to Kalamazoo College Red Square.

Northside Ministerial Alliance 32nd Annual MLK Celebration Where: Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 120 Roberson Street in Kalamazoo. Time: 4 p.m. Pastor Johnathan Tremaine Thomas from Destiny Church in St. Louis will be speaking to those in attendance.

West Michigan University MLK Day Teach-In Where: Western Michigan University’s Bernhard Center. Time: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. For a full list of the day’s event click here.



KENT COUNTY

32nd Annual MLK Day Community Celebration Where: Fountain Street Church, 24 Fountain Street NE in Grand Rapids. Time: 6 – 10 p.m.

Calvin College MLK Day Where: Calvin College in Grand Rapids Time: Events start at 10 a.m. For a full list of the day’s events click here.

“I Dream” performance presented by the Grand Rapids Opera Where: Fountain Street Church, 24 Fountain Street NE in Grand Rapids Time: 7:30 p.m.



MUSKEGON COUNTY