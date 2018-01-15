West Michigan events honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Posted 6:47 AM, January 15, 2018, by , Updated at 06:51AM, January 15, 2018

WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES: (FILES) US civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr., waves to supporters from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial 28 August, 1963, on The Mall in Washington, DC, during the "March on Washington" where King delivered his famous "I Have a Dream" speech, which is credited with mobilizing supporters of desegregation and prompted the 1964 Civil Rights Act. The US is celebrating in 2004 what would have been King's 75th birthday. King was assassinated on 04 April, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee. AFP PHOTO/FILES (Photo credit: -/AFP/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Monday is the birthday of one of the most well-known civil rights activists Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

To celebrate his impact and his legacy many events are being held around West Michigan.

KALAMAZOO

  • City of Kalamazoo Community Wide Day of Services
    • Where: Kalamazoo City Hall, 241 West South Street
    • Time: 8 a.m.
  • Kalamazoo MLK Day commemorative walk
    • Where: Those looking to partake in the walk are asked to meet at the flagpole at Kanley Chapel in Kalamazoo.
    • Time: 3:30 p.m.
    • The walk will depart from Kanley Chapel at Western Michigan University and go to Kalamazoo College Red Square.
  • Northside Ministerial Alliance 32nd Annual MLK Celebration
    • Where: Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 120 Roberson Street in Kalamazoo.
    • Time: 4 p.m.
    • Pastor Johnathan Tremaine Thomas from Destiny Church in St. Louis will be speaking to those in attendance.
  • West Michigan University MLK Day Teach-In
    • Where: Western Michigan University’s Bernhard Center.
    • Time: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
    • For a full list of the day’s event click here. 

KENT COUNTY

  • 32nd Annual MLK Day Community Celebration
    • Where: Fountain Street Church, 24 Fountain Street NE in Grand Rapids.
    • Time: 6 – 10 p.m.
  • Calvin College MLK Day
    • Where: Calvin College in Grand Rapids
    • Time: Events start at 10 a.m.
    • For a full list of the day’s events click here.
  • “I Dream” performance presented by the Grand Rapids Opera
    • Where: Fountain Street Church, 24 Fountain Street NE in Grand Rapids
    • Time: 7:30 p.m.

MUSKEGON COUNTY

