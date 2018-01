Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWELL, Mich. -- Multiple crews are battling a fire that broke out at a home in the 1100 block of Lally Drive NE in Lowell.

A passerby reported the fire to officials just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday dispatch tells FOX 17.

It is unknown if anyone was home when the fire broke out but no injuries are being reported at this time.

This is a developing story.