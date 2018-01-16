× Four cops shot in South Carolina, authorities say

YORK COUNTY, South Carolina (FOX) — Four South Carolina cops were shot early Tuesday morning while responding to a domestic violence call and a suspect was arrested, authorities said.

Deputies were responding to a domestic violence call late Monday evening, but the suspect had already fled the scene on foot by the time authorities arrived, a York County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said at a press conference.

K9 units were sent to the scene to track down the suspect, at which point one of the K9 officers was shot around 1:07 in the morning. He was transferred to a nearby hospital.

At around 3:30 Tuesday morning, additional shots were fired striking three more officers. They were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Three of the four officers wounded in the shooting were York County Sheriff’s deputies. The fourth officer was from the York County Police Department. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Authorities arrested Christian Thomas McCall, 47, who also sustained gun wounds in the crossfire, according to the press conference.