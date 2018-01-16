× FOX 17 Morning Team to host blood drive Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan Blood is in urgent need of all blood types due to a shortage of blood donations, the FOX 17 Morning News Crew is teaming up with the organization for a blood drive Friday.

From 6 – 9 a.m. Deanna Falzone, Mike Avery and Floor Director Mike Davis will be at the Michigan Blood facility located on Fuller Avenue to hang out with those who are able stop by and donate.

Michigan Blood is asking those who want to attend the drive to make an appointment by calling 1-866-642-5663, texting MIBLOOD to 444999 or by logging onto their website miblood.org.

Those looking to donate must be 17 years old or old and must weigh at least 112 pounds, according to Michigan Blood.