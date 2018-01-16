Hi-ker performing at GRPM’s “Concert Under The Stars” Thursday

Posted 11:11 AM, January 16, 2018

Who says it's a bit chilly for music under the stars? Listen to some amazing music within the warmth of Grand Rapids Pubic Museum's roger B. Chaffee Planetarium at their Concerts Under the Stars series staring on Thursday.

The first performance will be performed by the experimental synth and post new wave bizarro pop band, Hi-Ker. Watch the video above to get a sample of their techno sound.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 7:30 p.m. T

Tickets cost $10 for members, and $12 for non-members in advance. Tickets will increase to $15 at the door.

Tickets can be purchased at grpm.org.

