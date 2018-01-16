KDL encourages adults to read with “Let It Snow” program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many people are familiar with reading programs for kids that encourage them to read more books, but what about for grown ups? Kent District Library is encouraging adults to read by introducing a winter reading program called Let It Snow.

Adults ages 18 and older who participate in this program will not only get the satisfaction of finishing multiple books, but the library will give out prizes depending on how many books are read.

Participants who read a minimum of six books will receive a prize mug. If participants read 10 books, they will be entered into a drawing to win an iPad.

The program will be happening now through March 31.

For more information and to register, visit kdl.org.