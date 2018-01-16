Man hospitalized after crash in Cass County

Posted 11:14 AM, January 16, 2018, by

MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say they are investigating a crash that happened in Cass County on Tuesday morning.

It happened around 4:35 a.m. on Cassopolis Road near Grange Street in Mason Township.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Darol Bussen, 27, of Edwardsburg, was driving south on Cassopolis when he reportedly lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree.

Police say Bussen was not wearing a seat belt and was hospitalized in South Bend for his injuries.

