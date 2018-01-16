New year, new windows; Hottest trends can be found at SAHR

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With the new year comes a new look for many who have been planning to remodel their home. One of the most noticeable ways to upgrade the house is by installing new windows, and SAHR Building Supplies is always on the cutting edge of the current trends when it comes to windows, doors, and hardware.

SAHR supplies lines of windows that aren't only stylish, but save customers lots of money by being the most energy efficient models in the business. Plus, customers can choose between 22 different colors on frames and styles of windows.

Todd went over to their showroom in Grand Rapids to see what styles of windows are trending this year.

SAHR has two West Michigan locations:

3074 Interstate Parkway, Kalamazoo

475 36th St. SE, Grand Rapids

For more information on their products and services, visit sahrbuildingsupply.com.