× Ada, Cascade crews respond to late-night attic fire

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Firefighters say a late-night house fire in Cascade Township may’ve been electrical in origin.

They told FOX 17 at the scene – 7390 Cascade Terrace Drive SE – that the fire evidently began in the attic, around 10:20 p.m., and that’s where it mostly was contained.

Kent County dispatchers say the fire was put out by 11 p.m., although crews remained on the scene for a while checking for potential hot-spots.

Cascade and Ada township firefighters responded after receiving a call from the homeowner – the only occupant at the time. He got out safely. Arriving firefighters spotted smoke coming from the eaves.

They say most of the damage was in the attic area, although some bedroom ceilings sustained smoke damage, as well.

No was hurt.