ArtPrize director resigns

January 17, 2018

ArtPrize entry Oil + Water by Ryan Spencer Reed and Richard App

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – ArtPrize is looking for a new leader.

The art competition that takes over downtown Grand Rapids for over two weeks each fall announced Wednesday that the Board of Directors accepted the resignation of Executive Director Christian Gaines.  Jori Bennett, the ArtPrize Director of Business Development, will take over as Acting Director while a national search takes place for Gaines replacement.

Gaines joined ArtPrize in 2013.  The 2018 ArtPrize will be the 10th annual event.

“I’m honored to have served ArtPrize, the City of Grand Rapids and the countless artists, venues, visitors, volunteers, sponsors and students who make our work so fulfilling,” said Christian Gaines in a press release.

“I’m honored to lead the organization in this transition, building on the guiding principles developed during Christian’s tenure,” said Bennett in the press release. “With significant multi-year sponsorships, and a community that has always given its full support, ArtPrize is in a strong position to continue being the signature event of our region, well past our 10th year.”

ArtPrize 10 is scheduled to begin September 19.

