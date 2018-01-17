× Athens Area Schools place employee on ‘investigative leave’

ATHENS, Mich. — The Athens Area Schools have placed an employee on “investigative leave” related to allegations of “inappropriate conduct.”

In a letter sent to parents in the district and posted on social media Wednesday, Athens Superintendent Joseph Huepenbecker said the matter was “promptly” reported to law enforcement and Child Protective Services. And the employee was placed on leave the same day.

“The law enforcement investigation is ongoing and is being conducted with our full cooperation,” Huepenbecker says in the letter. “To protect the integrity of the investigation, additional information will not be disclosed at this time.”

The name, gender, and district position of the employee have not been divulged, nor the precise nature of the investigation.

“Student safety and well-being remain our top priority,” says Huepenbecker.