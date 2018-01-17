Bench helps Ferris State to strong start

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIG RAPIDS, Mich -- Ferris State has 11 players that are averaging at least 10 minutes per game this season and no one averages more than 27.3 minutes.

"The depth so just something that we choose to do, other teams play seven maybe eight guys and they are real good too" Ferris State head coach Andy Bronkema said. "That is something that we like to do and it helps develop players and it gets everybody in practicing hard and that is who we are right now."

The Bulldogs are 18-1 and ranked in the top 5 in both division 2 polls. Twice this month the teams has rallied from a double digit second half deficit to win and both times the reserves played a key role in the comeback.

"Especially lately we've been getting off to slow starts, us starters in the first half and you just know that the second 5 really the rest of our team could start on a a lot of GLIAC teams" senior guard Peter Firlik said. "Just knowing that and having the confidence in our bench play that those players could be starting on the team that we are actually playing that game is just really, it's uplifting to know that we are so deep and so talented."

Ferris is at Purdue Northwest (1-16) Thursday night and at Grand Valley State (9-8).