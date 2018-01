Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel, and RV show kicks-off at DeVos Place on Thursday.

Fox 17 Morning Mix got a sneak peak of one of the RV's that people can see at the show all weekend.

The Camper, Travel, and RV Show will take place January 18-21.

Tickets cost $10 for adults, $4 for children 14 and under, and kids under 5 get in for free.

To purchase tickets or to see a full event schedule, visit grandrapidsrvshow.com.