FREE crack fries? HopCat to celebrate 10th anniversary Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At all 14 HopCat locations Saturday those who love crack fries will be able to go head-to-head in a Crack Fries eating contest.

HopCat is celebrating its 10th anniversary by offering the contest, exclusive beers and by offering free servings of their staple side, crack fries.

The entry fee for the contest is $5 and registration must be completed in advance by calling 616-451-4677 or by emailing Matt Wemple at mwemple@hopcat.com. The contest at all locations begins at 3 p.m.

To give back, HopCat will match the entry fee and is donating the entire amount to the Humane Society of West Michigan.

The winner of the contest will win a prize valued at $500 and later this summer will be given the chance to take on the winners from the other locations at the 2018 Michigan Brewers Guild Summer Beer Festival for a $2,000 grand prize.

The second place winner will receive a $100 HopCat prize package and third place will win a $25 HopCat prize package.