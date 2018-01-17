Get a small trinket for your special someone from Lennon & Willow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looking for something special to get that friend or special someone? There are lots of small gifts, trinkets, and cool clothes that women will love at Lennon and Willow.

Leigh Ann went to their Grand Rapids location at 953 Cherry Street Southeast, to see what's trending for 2018.

There's even more fun to be had at Lennon and Willow's Lowell location for their "Wine About Winter" event on Friday, January 19 from 5 to 9 p.m.

The event will be hosted at 204 West Main Street in Lowell, as well as two other boutiques. Women will get a chance to shop for some great deals, enjoy a glass of wine, and even sit in a massage chair.

To learn more or to see the items they have in stock, visit lennonandwillow.com.