Woman dead, juvenile critically injured in SE Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating a death on the city’s southeast side.

Police responded Wednesday to the 200 block of Montgomery St. SE near Jefferson SE. Officials say a woman was found dead and a female juvenile was critically injured.

Police say the cause of the woman’s death is under investigation but it is considered suspicious.

People are asked to avoid the area while authorities investigate.

